Talk on Abenaki peoples at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present, “Traditions of Lakota and Abenaki Peoples,” a photography show by Kathryn Adams on display until May 25 with a talk and stories at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

The photo is of Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th generation keeper of the White Buffalo Calf Pipe on a prayer horseback ride. He is the spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota, and Nokota. Learn the story of White Buffalo Calf Woman and the pipe during the talk. This photo was taken when Kate traveled to Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota to learn from the master horse people of the plains.

Kate is of Abenaki ancestry and is on a journey, learning about the culture of people who have stewarded this land for thousands of years. She is a storyteller, expressing with photographs and words glimpses of the Creator’s beauty in nature, creatures, and people. She searches for authentic history rather than textbook versions. The indigenous people value community above the individual, generosity above greed, and caring for the earth and creatures as stewards, not as owners. This is reflected in her work.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St.,

Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.ne, or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible. Masks required for talk.