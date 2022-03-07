Sylvia Christa McCauley, 2022

BIDDEFORD, Maine – Sylvia Christa (Bullock) McCauley, 55, passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, from an infection caused by a difficult struggle with stage-four pancreatic cancer. She was diagnosed in July 2020 and for those grueling nineteen months, she stubbornly fought every obstacle that came her way while still enjoying trips to her favorite place (the beach) and spending time with family, proving that nothing could come between her and her love for the people around her.

Her children, Ashley and Joshua, were undeniably her most prized accomplishment in life. Her home in Maine became the hang-out for their friends, whether her own children were home or not; her goal was to provide a safe and fun haven for any child, and she undoubtedly accomplished and surpassed that goal as many of Ashley and Josh’s friends referred to her as Mama McCauley. She worked in special education in the Biddeford, Maine school system for many years before moving down to North Carolina to work at Heartworks, an after-school program, demonstrating patience and love to every child that passed through those doors.

Sylvia is survived by her beautiful daughter Ashley, loving son Joshua and wife Kassi, her domestic partner and soulmate, Michael, her parents Frederick and Anni Bullock of Bellows Falls, Vt., sister Heidi and her husband Paul, brother Ralf and his wife Lori, sister Ella and her husband Lars, and nieces and nephews Nicholas, Stefanie and her husband Nick, Zachary, Samantha, Riley, Logan, and Brynn.

A Celebration-of-Life is planned to be held sometime this spring in Biddeford, Maine, as this was Sylvia’s favorite time of year and where she had spent most of her adult life. The details of this celebration will be posted on the Facebook group page that was established in Sylvia’s honor early on in her treatment. Sylvia made an impact on so many lives with her thoughtfulness and unwavering support. To quote her children, “She will forever be missed but never forgotten, every day she lives in our hearts as we continue to live by her example.”