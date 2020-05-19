SWCRPC awarded $300,000 for brownfield assessments

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – The Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission is the proud recipient of a $300,000 Community-wide Brownfields Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

As one of only two fiscal year 2020 recipients in Vermont, this funding will provide a substantial boost in our ability to offer much needed assessment of brownfield sites in our region. The SWCRPC has several active sites right now that have captured the interest of private developers, local nonprofits, and municipalities for cleanup and reuse.

Each year, the EPA provides grant funding nationwide, through a competitive process, for the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites. Windsor County is home to some of the largest brownfield sites in the state due to its historical prominence in the machine tool industry. Many of these sites are suspected of having, or known to have, environmental contamination from past uses that complicate redevelopment or reuse of the property.

We are grateful for the strong partnership with the EPA and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Through this partnership, we’re able to move these projects forward, eliminating blight, creating economic opportunity, and improving the health and public safety in our communities. We hope you will visit our website at www.swcrpc.org/brownfields-2 to learn more about our brownfields program and the transformational progress we have made, and will continue to make, with EPA’s support.