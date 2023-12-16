SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is delighted with the success of its Sustainable and Resilient New England Libraries Grant projects. The library received $8,580 in December 2022 to address needs of marginalized or underserved populations in Springfield. The grant supported the library’s pursuit of Sustainable Library certification. The Sustainable Libraries Certification Program (SLCP) provides a tested, structured path forward to increase the library’s commitment to environmental stewardship, economic feasibility, and social equity. The projects touched on all three pillars of sustainability.

Three little libraries were built. Two were designed and decorated by students and local artists, were filled with books, and placed at two Springfield Housing Authority properties. The last one, the work of Karen Longo of Dragonfly Designs, will be at the Springfield Family Center when it moves to the Springfield Plaza. The 24/7 access to reading material increases literacy skills for all. It also recycles books already read by others.

The funds allowed the library to redesign its gardens to feed the birds, bees, and people. Pollinator plants, herbs, blueberry bushes, and vegetables were planted in the front of the library. More vegetables were planted in the side garden. Produce was freely available for all to take as needed. Plants and supplies were purchased at nearby gardening centers to support the local economy. Springfield Fence Company created an accessible gate from the library’s ramp to the side garden. The Hartness House donated pavers, and the grant funded their installation in the side garden. Many thanks to Bette of Woodbury Florist for her valuable help on the garden design and implementation.

The library improved its environmental sustainability. Hand dryers were installed in the public restrooms, reducing use of paper towels. A timer switch was installed by the staff entrance, ensuring the lights are on in the evening and off during the day. A small composter was purchased to handle food scraps from the children’s summer lunches, reducing the volume of waste material. Library staff is working on other ways to reduce our carbon footprint.

The bottom shelf of the large print collection sat low to the ground, making it difficult for people who needed those books to reach them. The grant funds allowed our custodian to put the shelving units on casters, raising them 5 inches. The three units were separated for better movement on the first floor. It also allows the units to be moved easily when the space needs to be reconfigured for events.

People are more resilient when provided opportunities to learn and get together. The grant funded a springtime edible gardening program. Participants learned the best items to plant. In October, pumpkins were purchased from the Springfield Food Co-op for pumpkin painting. Eighty-five family members filled the library’s lobby for the event. Community partners, such as Christine from Eureka Organic Farm and Ben from Claremont Spice and Dry Goods, volunteered their time to teach how best to use herbs in cooking.

Some people are not able to attend library programs due to mobility or time concerns. The library collaborated with SAPA-TV to record many events since May. Recordings are shown on the public access channel, as well as on-demand via their website. SAPA-TV volunteers are not always available. Library staff have learned to record programs. The grant funds provided the library its own camera equipment, as suggested by SAPA staff, to ensure all events can be recorded. Accessibility is key to education and social connection. Library staff will work on ways to make more programs available in person and via Zoom at the same time in the future.

The grant funds have been stretched to provide so many different opportunities for Springfield residents. The library staff, in collaboration with Clever Cow Designs, designed and created a 5-foot by 8-foot banner that now hangs from the second floor balcony. It reads, “All Are Welcome. Kindness Matters.” This motto is one that the library wants everyone to take to heart. The Springfield Town Library is very grateful to an anonymous donor and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries for providing the funding to make all these opportunities a reality.

The Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL) builds strong communities through professional development and elevating the impact of rural and small libraries. ARSL recognizes the uniqueness of small and rural libraries, and is committed to providing an environment that encourages excellence within this community of practice, supporting their goals of service and speaking on behalf of this important constituency. One in three public libraries in the U.S. serves a population of fewer than 2,500 people. ARSL believes in the value of rural and small libraries, and strives to create resources and services that address national, state, and local priorities for libraries situated in rural communities.