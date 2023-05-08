Susan R. Wilkins, 2023

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Susan Rae Wilkins, 64, of Saxtons River, Vt., passed away on April 5 of natural cause, after a lengthy illness.

Susan was very well-liked by everyone she encountered. Her unique sense of humor had many belly rolling with laughter. She also liked to play cribbage and Uno.

Susan cared for people in many ways. She earned her LNA license and worked at McGirr’s in Bellows Falls.

One thing, among many, that Susan was very proud of was her more than 18 years of sobriety. She took great pride in this accomplishment.

Susan leaves behind her fiancé Donald Pike Jr., of Saxtons River, their cat Rex, and her sisters Amy Carleton and Melissa Severino, both of Springfield, Vt., as well as a handful of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Disabled American Veterans, DAV National Service Office, VA Medical Center, 215 N. Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05001.