Susan Buhlmann joins Youth Services Board

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Susan Stember Buhlmann, a lifelong social worker, recently joined 13 other community members in serving on Youth Services’ board of directors. Through 19 programs ranging from restorative justice, to mentoring, transitional living, workforce development and therapeutic case management, the nonprofit agency helps Windham County thrive.

After graduating from Fordham University Graduate School of Social Work, Buhlmann worked at The Brattleboro Retreat where she established a solid foundation in psychiatric care. From there she moved to Australia, working for the Family Court of Australia in addition to organizing and running a community-wide program for divorced families. Here she began her own family of two children, now adults.

Returning to the United States, she worked in a variety of mental health settings including as the Regional Care Coordinator of the New Jersey Children’s Behavioral Health System and later was coordinator and supervisor of the Middlesex County, N.J. Children’s Mobile Response. In 2009 Buhlmann returned to the Retreat as a clinician in their Partial Hospital Programs and later as the psychiatric hospital’s Clinical Outreach Representative, promoting and representing The Retreat throughout New England and beyond. She presently works part-time for Bayada Hospice.

With years of experience working with adolescents and families in the mental health field, Buhlmann brings crucial insights and community connections to the Youth Services board, according to Cathy Coonan, board president. She says they are fortunate to have her vast experience when they are developing strategic plans for the future of the organization and trying to prevent staff burnout.

“Susan’s deep understanding of the effects of trauma on mental health will be a tremendous asset to the board, none of whom have Buhlmann’s clinical background. We also appreciate her enthusiasm for our fundraising events and look forward to tapping her organizational skills,” Coonan predicted.

The most recent addition to Youth Service’ board resides in Brattleboro with her husband Willy Buhlmann, owner of Swiss Precision Turning Inc, a longtime corporate sponsor of Youth Services. A “regular” at Youth Services’ Annual Golf Tournament with her husband, Buhlmann is no stranger to Youth Services, having served for many years on the Advisory Council of the organization’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program and as a committee member of its Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. She now is a member of the Annual Golf Tournament committee organizing a tourney and Helicopter Golf Ball Drop for July 28.

To learn how you can get involved with Youth Services or to refer a person for services, visit www.youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361.