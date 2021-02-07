Support in the time of pandemic

REGION – Brattleboro Area Hospice is pleased to announce a new support group to assist people in our community during this challenging time. We are broadening our grief and spiritual support to include issues of loss, transition, and other difficulties and challenges that arise and are magnified during this time of pandemic. How is Covid time affecting you and those you love? This group experience will focus on strengthening resilience and expanding inner resources.

This new group will be co-facilitated by Muriel Wolf, BAH’s spiritual companion, and Rick Willhite, a BAH volunteer with a professional background in spiritual care and social work. We will offer opportunities to learn simple, non-religious spiritual practices as well as practical tools that have helped many find their way through times of difficulty and change. There will be times for journaling, shared reflection, and conversation about our experiences. We’ll emphasize attentive listening, compassion, and mutual trust – all of proven value in difficult times like ours.

We will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m., beginning March 2. We will use the Zoom platform. Don’t know how to use Zoom? We can help you learn how before the first session, just ask us when you register. We will meet for eight sessions, the first of which you can attend with no obligation to continue. After this point we ask that you stay with us for our remaining time together.

This is not a drop-in group; registration is required. Membership is limited to seven participants. For registration or more information, please email Muriel at muriel.wolf@brattleborohospice.org or call the office at 802-257-0775 and ask for Hilary at ext. 105. She will take your name and phone number and have Muriel return your call.