WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Tenth Annual Summer Evening with Friends and Neighbors, will take place on Saturday, July 30, from 6–9 p.m., at the Weathersfield Center Meeting House, 2656 Weathersfield Center Rd., Weathersfield, Vt. This will be a social event with appetizers, beverages, desserts, and a silent auction. There will also be a live concert with the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers. Proceeds from admission will benefit the Weathersfield Proctor Library. All are welcome. Call 802-674-2863 for further information.