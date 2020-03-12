Suiko McCall will be artist in residence at Springfield Unitarian Universalist

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Art monk Suiko McCall is the minister and artist in residence at the Springfield Unitarian Universalist meetinghouse this March. She will lead a service March 15 and will offer special sessions after the service.

Suiko McCall is a painter, video maker, social sculptor, founder, and abbess of the Art Monastery. The Art Monastery, located in Springfield, aims to cultivate personal awakening and cultural transformation through contemplation, creativity, and community.

Raised in Buffalo, N.Y., and garnering degrees from Yale University and San Francisco Art Institute, Suiko brings her experience as a competitive synchronized swimmer, professional knitter, and founder of the Art Monastery Project to inform her work. Investigating the relationships among contemplative practice, studio practice, and other kinds of practice, her work explores breath, repetition, and pattern. McCall’s visual work has been exhibited from San Francisco and New York to Amsterdam and Rome.

In 2013, she published a book, “Hosting Transformation: Stories from the Edge of Changemaking.” Her paintings have been published in International Interiors Magazine, Leaping Clear literary magazine, and Cream City Review.

The March 15 service is free, accessible, and open to the public. All welcome to Springfield Unitarian Universalist at the Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt.