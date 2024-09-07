Submit special dates to LRC calendar

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) is pleased to announce the upcoming publication of its annual community calendar. This free calendar is a valuable resource for local residents, providing important dates and events throughout the year.

For just $1, individuals can add a special date to the calendar, such as a birthday, anniversary, holiday, or memorial. This is a great way to recognize special occasions and keep track of important events.

The calendar will be available to the public in early December 2024, and can be obtained at local post offices in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, and Cavendish.

The Ludlow Rotary Club would like to express its gratitude to the local businesses that generously sponsor this calendar. The proceeds from this fundraiser are used to support various community projects and charitable donations.

The Ludlow Rotary Club is a vibrant and active organization that has been serving the community for 97 years. The club meets weekly, on Tuesdays, at DJ’s Restaurant in downtown Ludlow, for lunch at 12:15 p.m.

For more information or to submit a special date for the calendar, please contact Tammi at 802-228-8821.

The Ludlow Rotary Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian service, addressing global issues, promoting peace, and fostering goodwill. The club is committed to making a positive impact on the community and the world.