Students receive personalized books from Ludlow Rotary Club

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with its long-standing efforts to support literacy in the local school systems, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club have been preparing customized books, “School is Fun,” and “My School,” for area elementary school children. What makes these books particularly unique is the fact that each student has his or her name printed on the title page. As Tom Harris, an LRC member who has been part of this program for years, observed, “About 24 years ago, the Ludlow Rotary Club began distributing personalized reading books… to every first grader in our service area. We have been doing it ever since.”