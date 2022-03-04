Students deliver snowflakes to Gill Odd Fellows Home

LUDLOW, Vt. – Some of the students at the Ludlow Elementary Preschool recently delivered festive, one-of-a-kind, handmade snowflakes to the residents at The Gill Odd Fellows Home.

The residents greeted the students with appreciative smiles and waves from inside their windows, and loved watching the children pose next to “Frosty,” their resident snowman. The Gill Home residents got right to work and made a special “Thank You” snowflake as well as some beautiful flower shaped crayons to share with the preschoolers on Valentines Day. A wonderful new friendship has blossomed and both groups look forward to more visits.