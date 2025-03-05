Strength and balance training class

LUDLOW, Vt. – A new class offering, “Strength and Balance Training,” is a low-impact exercise routine for fall prevention and building bone strength. This full-body workout strengthens the body while improving balance through functional fitness.

The class, led by a trained instructor, is free of charge, and offered by Black River Good Neighbor Services in collaboration with Ludlow Parks & Recreation Department. Classes will meet Monday and Wednesday, at 1 p.m., in the Ludlow Community Center. Registration is required, as space is limited. Weights will be provided.

The first class takes place on Wednesday, March 19, and will continue twice weekly for 10 weeks, ending on May 21.

For information, and to register, contact Corey Mitchell or Krey Kellington at Black River Good Neighbor Services, 802-228-3663.