“Stonewall Uprising” documentary to be screened

LONDODNERRY, Vt. – June is LGBT Pride Month, and in recognition and support, Neighborhood Connections will screen the one and a half hour PBS documentary “Stonewall Uprising: The Year That Changed America,” on Tuesday, June 28 at 1 p.m.

When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on June 28, 1969, the street erupted into violent protests that lasted for the next six days. This action resulted in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world.

This program is offered at no charge, but space is limited, so call 802-824-4343 to reserve a seat.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.