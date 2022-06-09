Stevens Unified champs crowned

CLAREMONT, N.H. – On Tuesday, May 31, Matt Bean (SHS 12’) brought his Cardinal team to Alvirne High School to compete for the state championship in track and field. Results weren’t known until the morning of June 1, when Stevens Athletic Director Doug Beaupre made the announcement over the Stevens high school public address system notifying the entire school of the team’s championship. “I told this team I was going to work them as hard as any other sports team. Sometimes they felt my practices were too difficult, but I wanted to hold them to that standard. I believe that’s why we won states. We beat teams that were way bigger than we were,” said Bean. “I could not be more proud.”

“I ran with Angel Blodgett-Barker and Zachary Goyette in the 100m, then Angel and Ross Derosier in the 200m, then Zachary Goyette and Ross in the 4x100m,” said Hannah Miller. She added, “Having the chance to be a part of this team not only allowed me to be closer with my peers but it allowed me to make long lasting friendships. The unified sports program is run by two of the most kindhearted people in Matt Bean and Amaliah Rhines. I know and they do an amazing job at ensuring their players lots of opportunities and love.”

The 2022 State Champion Stevens Cardinals team includes: Alexander Tucker, Zach Bailey, Erik Brusco, Bella Ploss, Zackary Box, Angel Blodgett-Barker, Zachary Goyette, Ross Derosier, Colton Knight, Michelle Chambers, Ella Chambers, and Zachery Bascom.

Partners: Hannah Miller, Riley Murphy, and Dylan Chambers.

“I personally would not be where I am right now or who I am right now without being a part of this team and becoming friends with all of my teammates,” said Miller, who will be attending the University of New Hampshire, studying child psychology.

Written by Christopher Shaban of the Eagle Times.