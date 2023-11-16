Stettler Joins Foundation Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Grace Cottage Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to welcome David Stettler to the board.

Stettler graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree in politics, and received his master’s degree in education leadership from Columbia University’s Teachers College. He served as assistant head of school at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. (1997-2005), head of school at Oak Meadow Montessori School in Littleton, Mass. (2005-2011), and head of school at The Fessenden School in West Newton, Mass. (2011-2018).

He has served as treasurer and president of the board of directors for the Association of Independent Schools in New England, and has also been on the board of directors of the Montessori Schools of Massachusetts, and the Mental Health Resource Center in Montclair, NJ.

Stettler and his wife Rachel have two grown sons. The Stettlers, now retired, divide their time between Townshend and Portland, Maine. David enjoys hiking, bicycling, and traveling, and is in the process of learning Spanish.

Grace Cottage Foundation was created in 1994, to raise funds for the hospital and family health clinic. Grace Cottage Foundation’s mission is to secure the present and future of Grace Cottage through fundraising, communication, and participation.