Stepping Stones Preschool in Ludlow reopens

LUDLOW, Vt. – After being closed from March until the end of June during the Covid-19 statewide shut downs, Stepping Stones Preschool and Early Care program has resumed its full-time school and childcare programs.

Stepping Stones Preschool was first established in December 1977 to provide a safe, nurturing learning environment for the children of Ludlow and its surrounding communities. Over the years, it has had several locations and has been at its current location on the Fletcher Farm Property on Route 103 on the Ludlow and Proctorsville town line since January 1997.

Stepping Stones Preschool has been offering play-based, quality preschool and after care to area children and families for over 40 years. We are a part of the community. Our staff is known and trusted by many families and educators. Expanding our program to offer birth to kindergarten has filled a big need in our community for families. We create an environment where children are safe, well supervised, nurtured, and stimulated with rich language, sights, sounds, and engaging learning experiences, led by a team of trained, accredited professionals. Stepping Stones is committed to developing trusting, positive relationships with families and creating a place where families feel respected and supported.

Last fall with an expansion grant from Make Way for Kids, we were able to renovate our existing garage space and add a much needed Early Care and Learning Program which provides childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 3 years old. Many thanks go out to our building renovation professionals Devereux Builders, Martel Plumbing, Cook Electric, Carpet King and Tile, and Efficiency Vermont who helped make our project a success. Ludlow Rotary’s Duck Race donation helped considerably during our renovation project, as did a donation from Lloyd Stillwell in memory of his late wife who loved children and their community.

The Fletcher Farm Foundation has been monumental in helping us maintain and improve our building and outside play spaces. This year, a donation from the foundation helped us complete our building project with a new front porch entrance.

We are so thankful for the Fletcher Farm Foundation, as well as the community support we have received over the years from the Cavendish Community Fund, Ludlow American Legion, Proctorsville Fire Dept., Okemo Epic Promise, The Ben and Jerry’s Foundation, Northshire Bookstore Book Angels, and all of our preschool families, friends, and local businesses. We look forward to many more years of caring for, nurturing, and teaching our community’s youngest learners.