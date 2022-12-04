Stephen Seitz 1956 – 2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Author and longtime area reporter Stephen Seitz died at home of a heart attack on Nov. 18, 2022. He was born on Dec. 1, 1956.

Steve loved being a reporter, especially when it allowed him to interview prominent figures from history, politicians, and celebrities. One highlight for him was when longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas complimented his questioning technique.

The most recent of Steve’s three Sherlock Holmes pastiches, Sherlock Holmes and the House of Pain was ranked 39th on Mystery Tribune’s 106 Best Sherlock Holmes Books For Avid Fans: 2022 Edition. His Ace Herron novels have also gotten good reviews.

Born in Providence, R.I. Stephen attended schools in Chester and Brattleboro, Vt. before getting his B.A. in Communications from UVM. After graduation, he moved to Washington D.C., where he worked a variety of government and private sector jobs, writing the nation’s coal report for the Department of Energy and working with Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox at Common Cause.

Steve was predeceased by his father John Seitz and his brother James Seitz. He is survived by wife Susan Austin; son Daniel Seitz (Alaina); his mother Sylvia Adams Seitz, sisters Susan Seitz (Ed Cohen) and Sharon Annis (Eric); sister-in-law Brenda Seitz, and extended families on both sides.