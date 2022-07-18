Stephen Cheeney, 2022

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Stephen (Steve-O) Cheeney, of Westminster, Vt., passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Louise, and their son, Joshua, of Springfield, Vt. He leaves behind three wonderful granddaughters: Maya Gross of Bellows Falls, Vt., Marijane Cheeney of Westminster, Vt., and Angel Gross of Virginia. Steve is also survived by his older brothers, Freddie Cheeney and wife, Debbie of Upland, Calif., Bruce and Ginger Cheeney of Langdon, and David Cheeney of Westminster.

Steve is predeceased by his parents, Marge and Fred Cheeney, sister, Nancy Chobotor, and little brother, Michael. He leaves behind many loving nephews and nieces, and many, many close friends.

He was born in Lowell, Mass., but moved to Langdon, N.H. as a small child. He attended schools in Langdon. Steve married his high school sweetheart, Louise Dulong, in 1980.

Steve spent most of his adult life working as a machinist and doing restoration on antique MG cars. He considered himself a jack-of-all trades. He could build or fix most everything, but he hated plumbing.

Steve was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and attended many games at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium. He even ventured into “enemy territory” and attended a Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium.

Steve was a lifetime member at the Bellows Falls Elks Lodge. He was very involved there. He was an officer for many years, culminating in being the Exalted Ruler. He, his wife, and a close-knit group of friends traveled to many Elk conventions including some in Chicago, Houston, Anaheim, and New Orleans. Many good memories were made.

Steve had a huge vegetable garden at his home and would make 50 or so gallons of fresh spaghetti sauce each summer. He did many spaghetti luncheons at Sonnax Ind. and raised thousands of dollars for local food banks.

Steve had friends everywhere! He will be missed by all.

Calling hours will be at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. on Saturday, July 23 from 3–5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Westminster Cemetery, Kurn Hattin Rd., Sunday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. with a reception following at the Westminster Fire Station, Grout Avenue, Westminster, Vt.

Donations may be made to the Silver Towers Camp, 56 Silver Towers Road, Ripton, VT 05766. This is an exemplary camp for people of all ages with disabilities who are physically or mentally challenged. It is sponsored by the Vermont Elks Lodges.