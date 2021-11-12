Stephanie Ager receives 2021 DAR Good Citizen Award

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce Stephanie Ager has been named the 2021-22 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for Bellows Falls Union High School. The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Stephanie, a senior, is the daughter of Todd Ager and stepdaughter of Jill Ager of Bellows Falls.

This award is given based on the following criterion set forth by the DAR national organization: dependability including truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality; service including cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; leadership including personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility; and patriotism including unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation. Stephanie clearly embodies these characteristics every day.

Stephanie has demonstrated dependability through her commitment to her academics, school activities, and her community. She is a dedicated student who works hard in her classes. A member of the Marilee Huntoon Jesse A. Judd Chapter of the National Honor Society at Bellows Falls Union High School and Salutatorian of the Class of 2022, she serves as a good role model to others. Stephanie is an extremely talented student where academics and a strong work ethic are among her greatest strengths. She works hard on every assignment to further develop her skills. An active student who is always looking to improve herself, Steph is never afraid to ask questions. She is a pleasure to work with and an asset to any class or activity that she joins.

Stephanie is a quiet leader who serves by example. She is responsible and dependable in both academics and service. For both her junior and senior year, Steph was elected to the executive board of the school’s student council; this year she won an election for vice-president. She works hard to get everyone involved in the group and makes sure everyone’s voice is heard. She takes her role seriously and is working hard to improve the school and community. As a member and leader of the group, she demonstrates creativity, an abundance of unique ideas, and the willingness to participate in all fundraisers and community-based activities.

A true leader in every sense of the word, Stephanie works hard to help wherever she can, often without being asked. She is an exceptional young woman who represents BFUHS positively through athletics, academics, and as a volunteer in the community. Willing to give selflessly to her community, Stephanie has clocked over 100 hours of community service through various organizations. She is also an active member of the Post 37 American Legion Junior Auxiliary and an assistant to the Rockingham Town Planning Board. It is this type of enthusiasm that earned the admiration of the teachers in the BFUHS Social Studies Department, who awarded her University of Rochester’s Fredrick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Award for her leadership and dedication to community action last year. She was also the English department’s choice for the Vermont Wellesley College Club Book Award given to a female student in the spring of their junior year who has an outstanding academic record and has also made significant extracurricular contributions to her high school and/or community.

Stephanie has never been satisfied with mediocrity. Whether learning new skills in her classes or competing in the state finals for both cross country and track and field, Stephanie’s efforts are unmatched. She is a motivated young woman who sets high but reasonable goals for herself. She represents our school and community well and is a good leader and role model for others.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS is proud to have Stephanie Ager serve as the BFUHS 2021-2022 DAR Good Citizen.