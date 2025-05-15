Stellafane Convention registration now open

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 2025 Stellafane Convention, the 89th convention of amateur telescope makers on Breezy Hill in Springfield, Vt., will be held from Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27.

Register now, or any time before July 20. The lowest admission prices are available to those who register before June 23.

Enjoy observing under some of the darkest skies in the northeast.

Preceding the convention, the Hartness House Workshop is scheduled for Thursday, July 24. The program for the day will be a heterogeneous collection of high-quality presentations, on a variety of astronomical subjects, with the usual opportunity to mingle with the speakers and other attendees at the historic Hartness House Inn.

Program highlights include keynote speaker Dr. Stephen Sekula of SNOLAB, who will talk about Astronomy Without Light; at teen robotics program for ages 12-17; Observing Olympics for binoculars and telescopes; an amateur telescope competition, both optical and mechanical; an amateur telescope-making demonstration; swap tables;

as well as a full program of daytime speakers presenting topics of interest to amateur astronomers and telescope makers at the beginner, intermediate, or advanced levels.

Saturday evening dinner packages are available to order with your registration. Food services will be operating Thursday evening through Sunday morning.