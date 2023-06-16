Stefanie Schaffer stopped at Benson’s Chevrolet

LUDLOW, Vt. – In 2018, Stefanie Schaffer’s life changed forever. After surviving a horrific boat accident, Stefanie became a bilateral amputee.

Stefanie visited Benson’s Chevrolet on June 15 to share her experience about how she overcame the odds and began a life-changing journey with the North Country Chevy Dealers.

Stefanie began her journey to “Find New Roads” in 2019, when she partnered with the North Country Chevy Dealers, a group of 15 Chevrolet dealerships throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The North Country Chevy Dealers offered Stefanie an opportunity to explore life on the road, something she thought she could never do again. They surprised her in 2019 with a brand new Chevy Equinox that is fully adaptive with hand controls.

In 2022, the partnership was extended for three more years. In recognition of the extension, the North Country Chevy Dealers provided Stefanie with a 2022 Chevy Equinox.

Stefanie has since moved to California, where she has continued on her journey to independence and finding new roads, bringing more awareness and a bigger following to her story and the North Country Chevrolet Dealers.

“Without any Warning — Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation,” a memoir by Stefanie Schaffer, is a first-hand account of the accident that forever changed Stefanie’s life. Those in attendance received a free copy of the book.