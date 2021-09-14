Statewide Covid Memorial Service Sept. 19

MONTPELIER, Vt. – To honor Vermonters lost to Covid-19, Vermont Interfaith Action is hosting a memorial service on the Vermont Statehouse lawn in Montpelier at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19.

The heart of the event will be a ceremonial reading of the names so that individuals who have died of Covid-19 are recognized. In addition, various clergy will offer brief interfaith prayers, readings, and music. Lt. Governor Molly Gray and State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso will participate.

If you cannot attend in person, you can watch the event live on Facebook: https://bit.ly/COVIDMemorialVT.

To share names of Vermonters who died outside of Vermont, or to participate in the service, contact Debbie Ingram at Vermont Interfaith Action, debbie@viavt.org or 802-651-8889.