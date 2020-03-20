MONTPELIER, Vt. – The state of Vermont is helping to ensure eligible essential workers responding to the COVID-19 emergency can focus on their jobs and not worry about the care and safety of their children.

The state, with the help of Let’s Grow Kids, has developed a web form to more easily collect information to connect the families of essential workers with childcare in schools and licensed childcare programs that are operating to provide services now through April 6, 2020, while school dismissal and general childcare service closures are in effect. Families can also call 2-1-1 ext. 6 or 1-877-705-9008 to speak to a childcare referral specialist.

Eligible families can complete the form and the state, through the Agency of Education for school-aged children through grade eight, and Child Development Division for younger children, will work to connect essential workers who need childcare with options for their children.

This is a fluid situation and needs and guidance are continuously being reevaluated. The state of Vermont appreciates the help and patience of our schools, childcare providers, and families as we coordinate this unprecedented response.

Essential workers who need help finding childcare should visit www.webportalapp.com/webform/essentialworkers or call 2-1-1 ext. 6

A list of essential positions that qualify for services can be found at www.vem.vermont.gov/essentialpersons.