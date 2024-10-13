St. Peter’s Church 150th Anniversary Celebration

WALPOLE, N.H. – St. Peter’s Catholic Church in North Walpole, N.H., will be 150 years old in 2027.

A three-year celebration is being planned, kicking off with a ham dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 5:30 p.m., in St. Peter’s Church Hall, 39 Church Street, North Walpole, N.H. The menu will feature ham, potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and dessert. Coffee, tea, and bottled water will also be provided.

A 50-50 raffle will be held during the dinner, with a discount for six ticket bundles. Raffle winners will be announced at the dinner. The meal will be offered by a small suggested donation. Children 2 and under will be free.

Reservations are required, as space is limited; please contact Kathy Golec at 603-543-7868 or kbgolec@yahoo.com on or before Oct. 20. Please mention the number of people who will be attending.

All proceeds from the dinner and raffle will help defray the costs of our 150th

Anniversary Celebration activities. This dinner is open to the public.