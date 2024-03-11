St. Patrick’s Brunch and Broadway at Ciao Popolo

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Celebrate community on St. Patrick’s Day with an Oh-So-Gay Brunch organized by Bellows Falls Pride, and held in the lounge at Ciao Popolo, downtown Bellows Falls, on Sunday, March 17, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Broadway tunes interspersed with Irish classics take center stage while you enjoy brunch offerings from the Ciao Popolo menu. Zack Danziger on piano and guitar will be accompanied by singer Robin Lloyd, and the audience will be invited to join in the festivities. Dress to impress and win a prize. There is no admission charge for the musical entertainment.

Special meal offerings will include classic corned beef and cabbage, eggs benedict with corned beef, and a variety of libations suitable for the occasion. To reserve a table in the lounge, please email ciaopopolovt@gmail.com.

Find Ciao Popolo at www.ciaopopolo.com, Bellows Falls Pride on Facebook, or visit www.bellowsfallspride.com.