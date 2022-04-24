St. Luke’s Church seeks organist

CHESTER, Vt. – Effective immediately, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the gray church at 313 Main St. in Chester, Vt., seeks an organist. The position is salaried and part-time at approximately 6-8 hours per week. The church is also interested in securing the names of a few musicians willing to substitute on an occasional Sunday 10 a.m. service.

A key leader of the congregation and a vital member of the church’s ministry staff, the Church Organist collaborates directly with the pastor on all things musical and provides organ and piano preludes, postludes, and accompaniment for all weekly services year-round, plus special services such as funerals and Christmas Eve. The Liturgical Calendar dictates the musical selections appropriate for the given day. The congregation loves to sing, and the church has a fine S. S. Hamill organ that was built for St. Luke’s in 1870, rededicated after extensive work in 2006, and regularly maintained.

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to Lillian Willis at lbwillisct@comcast.net or P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.