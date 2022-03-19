SSPTA congratulates fundraising top-sellers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Schools PTA congratulates the top-selling students of the recent High Mowing Seeds fundraiser.

Ava Buron, a kindergarten student, was the high seller at Elm Hill School. The top spot at Union Street School went to third-grader Olivia Shaw.

SSPTA extends their thanks to all students and families who participated in the fundraiser. Every order was instrumental in helping to reach their fundraising goal. Proceeds will fund healthy snacks for students, classroom supplies, yearbooks, scholarships, and more.

High Mowing Seeds is a Vermont-based company that cultivates organic and heirloom varieties of vegetables, herbs, and flowers. SSPTA has pivoted to support local businesses with their fundraising, working last fall with Halladay’s Harvest Barn of Bellows Falls.

Up next for SSPTA is their annual Calendar Raffle, which will feature a month’s worth of prizes donated by generous community sponsors. Tickets will go on sale in April.

The Springfield Schools PTA meets on every second Wednesday of the month, and new members are always welcome. Updates can be found at www.ssptavt.com and www.facebook.com/ssptavt. For more information, please contact PTA@ssdvt.org.