SRDC succession-planning seminar

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) and the Vermont Employee Ownership Center are cosponsoring a virtual seminar on Wednesday, March 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., to help area business owners with ownership succession planning.

Starting to think about ownership succession for your enterprise? For many business owners, the best option is to sell to those already involved in the business. In this session, you will learn the basics of how to assess and prepare for internal exit paths. Following an overview of general ownership succession principles and considerations, we will take a close look at three different ways of selling a business internally: to family members, to managers, and to the larger group of employees.

The event is free of charge, but registration is required. There are limited slots, so please register by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/the-search-for-a-good-exit-introduction-to-ownership-succession-planning-tickets-1228826676669?aff=oddtdtcreator, or calling 802-885-3061.