Springtime at Reinbow Riding Center

SHREWSBURY, Vt. – Every few days, we get a touch of spring then Mother Nature reminds us that winter is still not quite over and we wonder if it will ever really get here. Nevertheless, the horses are feeling frisky and ready to start a new season. With the snow gone, some like to seek out new pastures and inevitably get back to their old habits of testing each and every section of the fence to see if they can find a spot for escape. Even with new fencing there are two, Fonda and her daughter Sabre, that always know just where to look.

It’s also the season when the new lambs arrive. White, black, a few like chocolate, boys and girls, singles and twins. Give them a few days and they’re ready to explore their world so out into the horse pasture they go along with Smokey, Dollar, and Cutie. Smokey loves the little darlings and always keeps an eye on them even reaching over the gate when they are in the barn to give them a friendly nudge and howdy-do. Dollar just thinks they are part of the landscape and ignores them. Cutie doesn’t mind the little ones and is always trying to grab a mouthful of hay from their bin. When she’s eating her breakfast grain, if they come to help, she steps back out of the way and lets them eat their fill – just a little unusual because she really likes her grain.

So even though we may all be stuck at home, on the farm it is still a busy time and there is a lot of new life starting and even some returning that keeps the days interesting. Wood ducks are back to nest, geese and other ducks are on the lake, and every day it seems there is another, different bird song outside. Since life is a little bit slower these days, what a good time to stop and listen to life renewing and returning once again.

Although we have not set any dates for the start of our lessons and our annual Volunteer Open House and Orientation, anyone who would like to volunteer is urged to either contact us or go online and download a volunteer application to fill out and email or mail to us so you can be ready to get started.

Anyone who wants to participate in the program should also contact us or go online and download our participant application and paperwork and get it back to us.

If you can’t obtain the paperwork from our website, www.reinbowridingcenter.org, email programs@reinbowridingcenter.org or call us at 802-236-2483. We will email or send you the paperwork you need. Our address is P.O. Box 395, Shrewsbury, VT 05738.