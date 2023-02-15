Springfield’s Vermont Dry & Cure business is expanding

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With the opening of more marijuana dispensaries throughout Vermont, inventors, entrepreneurs, and innovators are hard at work to help make the harvesting process more consistently reliable. One such company, Vermont Dry & Cure, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent purchase of a building in North Springfield’s industrial park.

The owners, David and Jane Sandelman, are currently renovating the building to accommodate the growth of their business, as many local cannabis dispensaries are having difficulty keeping product on the shelves due to such high demand. Therefore, the demand is also great to produce (dry and cure) the product in order to get it on the shelves.

“We brought our technology to the cannabis industry about three years ago and at that time, it was really just a ‘garage business,’” Jane Sandelman said in a recent interview. “The business grew faster than we ever imagined and we formed VT Dry & Cure Technologies, the company we are today, in early 2021. We then purchased the industrial park building in September of 2021, did some much-needed updates, and we were able to move everyone in January of 2022.”

In a nutshell, Vermont Dry & Cure builds drying, curing, and storage equipment for the cannabis industry. They are considered an “ancillary business” in the cannabis industry, which essentially means they are a “non-plant touching” company that services the cannabis business.

“We service both home growers and the commercial market,” Jane Sandelman said. “We have unique, patented technology that gives cultivators precision control over the post-harvest process – meaning drying, curing, and importantly, storage.”

The industrial park building needed significant renovations and they started with tasks such as upgrading the insulation, heating, and AC. “Then we received a grant from the state and a low-interest loan from the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) and were able to upgrade other aspects such as lighting and flooring,” Jane said.

“We’ve made the place pretty comfortable and efficient, and we’re also looking to upgrade the windows, doors, and loading dock. It’s still pretty hard to get contractors and materials, but we’re getting there. I’m still amazed that we’ve gotten has far as we have, all during Covid.”

The post-harvest operation – drying, curing, and storage – is one of the most overlooked aspects of the cannabis industry. Both commercial cultivators and home growers spend untold dollars in the growing industry.

“Genetics, lighting, and nutrients are all part of that process, not to mention time and effort,” Jane added. “Amazingly, when it comes to drying, curing, and storage there is very little thought – and it is actually the point where a harvest can be completely destroyed. We are working hard to change that, by bringing great technology and real solutions to the industry.”

Visit Springfield’s Vermont Dry & Cure at www.cannatrols.com.