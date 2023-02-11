Springfield’s Candidates Night – Selectboard & school board

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce for an evening of casual conversations with our candidates for the Springfield Selectboard and School Board. This is your chance to ask questions, chime in about issues that matter, and have your voice heard.

This will take place on Feb. 21, from 6 – 7:45 p.m. at the Springfield Town Hall, in the Selectmen’s Hall on the third floor. The Springfield Town Hall is at 96 Main St, Springfield, Vt.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

SELECTBOARD

Michael E Martin (incumbent)

Kristi C Morris (incumbent)

Judy Stern

SCHOOL BOARD

Jessica Cady Burlew

Judy Stern

For more information contact Taylor Drinker, Membership and Events Director, at taylor@springfieldvt.com