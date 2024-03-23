Springfield’s annual Family Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) is excited to announce the 31st annual “Week of the Young Child” Family Festival, to be held on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. As always, this is a totally free community event for families.

SAPCC will once again be partnering with the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center to bring Touch-a-Truck to the event, complete with tractors, big rigs, and emergency vehicles for children to explore outside in the parking lot. The Edgar May will also be hosting the annual Fastest Kid in Town Race at this event this year, sponsored by Springfield Hospital.

Join local children’s educators and family support organizations for entertainment, games, snacks, resources, and giveaways inside the gymnasium. Thanks to a generous sponsorship by Cota Oil, VT & NH Photo Booths will be present once again to capture all the fun with free photos from their photo booth. There will be a free book giveaway for children, and sign ups for the Imagination Library will be available. Dozens of booths will provide entertainment like tumbling, face-painting, seed planting, arts, crafts, giveaways, and so much more.

For more information, or to sign up to have a booth at this event, visit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Facebook event, email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org, or call 802-886-5242.