Springfield’s Annual Family Festival and Touch-a-Truck

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) is pleased to announce the Thirtieth annual free “Week of the Young Child” Family Festival on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. They will once again be partnering with the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center to bring Touch-a-Truck to the event, complete with tractors, big rigs, and emergency vehicles for children to explore outside in the parking lot. Don’t forget to drive through the car seat check station in the parking lot to have your child’s car seat inspected for safety.

Inside the gymnasium, dozens of local children’s educators and family support organizations will provide entertainment like tumbling, face painting, snacks, seed planting, arts, crafts, giveaways, and so much more. Thanks to Cota Oil, VT & NH Photo Booths will be present once again with their mirror photo booth and props to capture the laughter. The Children’s Literacy Foundation will be giving away free books to children and sign ups for the Imagination Library will be available.

Visit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Facebook event for more information or call 802-886-5242.