Springfield Wellness Week 2020 application deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The third annual Springfield Wellness Week is shaping up to be another fun and engaging event – happening this year from Sunday, March 22 through Saturday, March 28.

Do you have expertise in the health and wellness field? The Springfield Wellness Week Planning Committee invites you to apply to offer an activity or presentation during this special week in Springfield. Join our growing list of activity hosts who will offer their knowledge and experience on a variety of topics: healthy food options, physical activity, financial wellness, art, music, and spiritual wellbeing are just some of the offerings to be featured at this year’s Springfield Wellness Week. All events are free and open to the public.

To request a presenter application form, please contact abradeen@hcrs.org. A complete application must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/svtwellnessweek. Look for the Springfield Wellness Week 2020 calendar of events to come out in February.