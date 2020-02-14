Springfield Warming Shelter half way through seventh season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Warming Shelter is currently in our seventh season of operation. The warming shelter collaborates with local churches and agencies including SEVCA, HCRS, Springfield Medical Care Systems Community Health Team, Springfield Supported Housing, Springfield Family Center, Springfield Police Department, Vermont Agency for Human Services, and Vermont Department of Economic Services. All guests staying at the shelter were given the opportunity to work with any of these organizations that might be able to help them improve their health and well-being.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, 92% of the households that exited the warming shelter have obtained permanent or transitional housing.

Warming shelter quick facts for this season as of Jan. 31, 2020:

The eight-bed shelter is open every night from Nov. 15 through April 15 on a first come, first served basis.

Meals are provided by several members of our local churches and from other citizens.

All guests are offered access to the Springfield Family Center during the day.

All guests are offered support from various local social service organizations.

We currently have 63 volunteers from the community who help staff the shelter by donating 1,872 hours between Nov. 15, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020. That is an average of 29.7 hours per volunteer.

Volunteer hours are where our warming shelter continues to need additional community support. The Springfield Warming Shelter fills needs not only in Springfield but in the surrounding communities. The shelter is staffed with two volunteers from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. every day during the season. This equates to 120 shifts per month. If we had 120 volunteers, everyone would only need to cover a shift once a month. However, we don’t have that many volunteers and so some of our volunteers sign up for shifts on a recurring weekly, every other week, or monthly basis. Other volunteers fill in as a need exists. However, without volunteers, the shelter is not able to continue to meet these important needs within our communities.

Volunteers receive an orientation and orientation sessions will be available throughout the season. If you want additional information or would like to help for at least six hours a month, please call the shelter at 888-264-3001, by email at svtwsc@gmail.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/springfieldwarmingshelter.