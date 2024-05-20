Springfield Unified Basketball ends the regular season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On May 6, the unified basketball team traveled in cars to Manchester, Vt., to take on the Burr and Burton Bulldogs.

Into the first quarter it was the Bulldogs’ Lane Bryant who scored 11 points in the first half, along with buckets from Staples and Kujovski, each with two points. For the Cosmos, they were able to score eight points with baskets from Toner and Bailey. All the Cosmos could do is stand tall in front of Bryant, however, as his height overpowered each of their athletes, ending the first quarter with a score of 8-15 in favor of Burr and Burton.

The second quarter was when the Cosmos scored some points, 16 to the Bulldogs’ 12. For the Cosmos, Bills was on fire, leading with six points. Springfield’s Salo, Short, Orchitt, Bailey, and Johnson each contributed two points. Bryant from the Bulldogs was unstoppable, scoring 10 points, bringing the halftime score to Springfield 24 – Burr and Burton 31.

Going into the second half, the Cosmos played a box and one. The green team was starting to tire out Bryant. The Bulldogs scored 10 points in the third quarter to the Cosmos’ four, but Bryant only scored 6.

It was in the fourth quarter that the Cosmos were able to get closer to the Bulldogs, within single digits. However, the Cosmos could not jump ahead, resulting in a 40-54 loss to Burr and Burton. Lane Bryant for the Bulldogs led his team with 28 points. The Cosmos 40 points were a combined effort from seniors Bills and Todd; juniors Toner, Bailey, Short, and Salo; sophomore Johnson; and freshman Orchitt.