Springfield UCC begins creating gathering space

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Fifty-year-old bushes and shrubs were removed from the green space next to First Congregational Church United Church of Christ at 77 Main Street in downtown Springfield, to make way for a gathering place for all. The first phase of what will be a three-year project is completed, thanks to the HOPE Fund of the Vermont UCC Conference, many member donations, and the carefully executed removal, pruning, and trimming of trees by Skyline Landscaping LLC. We also thank our neighbors for their patience with all the noise of chainsaws and large equipment.

Next year, we hope to build a patio with pavers that will let in the rainfall, and bring in seating for rest, conversations, and a lunch break. A mid-sized flowering tree will replace the aging crabapple that was cut down. A pathway from the sidewalk will be accessible for all. The last phase will be developing gardens and plantings of native species for a sustainable landscape. All of the cost for the coming planning and development will be from grants and donations. We are a brave and hope-filled church in a brave little state.