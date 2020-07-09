Springfield Town Library’s next phase of reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library staff is pleased to announce the library will be ready for the next step in its phased reopening plan beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Those who follow certain guidelines can make an appointment for a short library visit to select and check out library materials.

To safeguard everyone and to keep library materials and surfaces as safe as possible, face coverings and a health screening will be required prior to entry. Masks will be available for those who need them. Curbside pickup will remain available until further notice.

A limited number of computer user appointments will be available for those who need them for essential reasons like looking for work, checking email, etc. The library’s Wi-Fi is available outside the building for those with their own devices. Seating inside the library is not available during this stage of the library’s reopening plans.

Library staff asks that only those who consider themselves vulnerable make appointments for the first two hours of each day. To make an appointment, call 802-885-3108 during the library’s regular hours of Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.