SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library invites all to make a fresh start for the New Year. If you have overdue items that have stopped you from using library services, now is the time to return them. Fines for overdue materials will be waived now through Jan. 15, 2020. Even if you’ve racked up big library fines, your debt will be shelved if the materials are returned by this date. Contact the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108 for more information.