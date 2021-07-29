Springfield Town Library supports community health

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is watching out for your health. In addition to hosting two recent vaccination clinics, the library obtained air purifiers for three spaces to increase filtration and purification of the air you breathe here. Thanks to Gary Deziel and UVM Office of Engagement and UVM Extension, with assistance from the Vermont Department of Libraries, the Ro Ratti Children’s Room received an air purifier last winter, which circulates cleaner air every 30 minutes.

Library funds purchased an air purifier for our family room so those who use that small space for Zoom meetings, conferences, depositions, and meetings with up to four people are better protected.

Finally, an extra-large air purifier was purchased using Cares Act funds, administered by Vermont Department of Libraries and funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. This latest acquisition was placed on the second floor of the library closest to our young adult loft and computer users. Our computers are spread out throughout the building to ensure social distancing.

