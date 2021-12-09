Springfield Town Library receives grant for archival storage

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is excited to announce that the Association of Rural and Small Libraries grant review team has selected our application for the ARSL New England Small & Rural Libraries Grant.

This $2,800 award will allow us to evaluate, inventory, categorize, and ensure proper archival storage of donated photographic and other historical materials in the library. The librarians would like to ensure identification of the items and make them digitally available to the general public, as well as preserving the originals for future generations. This project is made possible by a grant from the Association for Rural & Small Libraries through the generosity of a regional partner foundation.

The Association for Rural & Small Libraries builds strong communities through professional development and elevating the impact of rural and small libraries. ARSL recognizes the uniqueness of small and rural libraries and is committed to providing an environment that encourages excellence within this community of practice, supporting their goals of service and speaking on behalf of this important constituency. Since 1 in 3 public libraries in the U.S. serve a population of fewer than 2,500 people, there is a great opportunity to support this set of library professionals that are often overlooked. They believe in the value of rural and small libraries and strive to create resources and services that address national, state, and local priorities for libraries situated in rural communities. Visit www.facebook.com/ARSLPage for more information on the ARSL organization.