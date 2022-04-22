Springfield Town Library hosts StoryWalk on Toonerville Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library has partnered with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and Springfield Parks and Recreation, to celebrate Fair Housing Month.

Grab your family, friends, and pets and take a walk along Toonerville Trail. While walking, stop to enjoy the book “Story Boat,” by Kylo Maclear and Rashin Kheiriyeh. This StoryWalk book tells the story of a little girl and her younger brother who are forced along with their family to flee the home they’ve always known. They must learn to make a new home for themselves – wherever they are. And sometimes the smallest things – a cup, a blanket, a lamp, a flower, a story – can become a port of hope in a terrible storm. As the refugees travel onward toward an uncertain future, they are buoyed up by their hopes, dreams and the stories they tell – a story that will carry them perpetually forward.

The StoryWalk on Toonerville Trail will be up until May 2. If you have questions or need more information, please call Michelle at Springfield Town Library, 802-885-3108.