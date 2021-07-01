Springfield Town Library hires summer intern

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library is proud to announce it is the recipient of the Public Library Association’s Inclusive Internship Initiative grant. The grant, funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, allowed the library to hire a high school student for a paid, summer-long internship. The intern will be working with Youth Services Librarian Michelle Stinson and Library Director Sue Dowdell to learn about careers in librarianship and practice leadership skills. Another goal of the initiative is growing new audiences and programs within the library by having the intern develop and implement a community-based project reflective of their interests and the library’s goals.

Ella Robinson, a junior at Springfield High school, was hired and began her internship Monday, June 21. Ella’s first week included a two-day virtual seminar with interns throughout the country, an overview of the circulation system, and decorating the children’s room for the Tails and Tales summer reading program. She will be helping Michelle Stinson with children’s programs in addition to learning about other areas of the library including cataloging, material selection, and more. Ella will participate in other online learning and networking activities throughout the summer to support her knowledge, skills, and confidence. She will attend and present her project at a final wrap-up event in September when all interns will share experiences and be able to place the internship in the context of college and career readiness.

Ella is not new to libraries. Her hobbies include reading and painting so she fits right in. While at Riverside Middle School, Ella was a student library aide. According to RMS school librarian, Jessie Baldwin, “Ella single-handedly created a contest corner in the library…which increased traffic flow in the library, creating community building opportunities,” in addition to other creative projects for the middle school audience.

Ella’s upcoming project is to create a community service club that involves high school teens. This new group would hold weekly meetings at the Springfield Town Library in order to host events, collect donations, and be active members of the community in order to make a difference. Her hope is to have this club continue after her internship is over. Library Director Sue Dowdell was “impressed with Ella’s enthusiasm and creative ideas for helping those in need in our community and looks forward to working with Ella.”

The Springfield Town Library has been serving the town and surrounding communities from its present location in the heart of downtown Springfield for over 100 years. Established in 1871, Springfield Town Library settled into a permanent home at 43 Main Street in 1895. Today, the library offers a full range of services, including more than 50,000 books and other materials, free access to online courses and a wide range of electronic resources, and programs for both adults and children. It is the community hub for growth, connection, and discovery. The Springfield Town Library serves as the heart of our town. We connect people, ideas, and endeavors of all kinds. Together, we honor our past and embrace the future. We transform lives.