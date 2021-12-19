Springfield Town Library fully open after building maintenance

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is very pleased to announce that we are now fully staffed and fully open. Due to our building issues in September, the second floor and the Flinn Room had been closed to allow staff to work in those spaces. The staff area is now fully restored with new flooring installed by C&C Blish Flooring, courtesy of Friends of Springfield Town Library and its very generous donors. New shelving has been purchased and installed and staff have been busy putting everything back in order.

Our patrons have been missing access to the formerly available online magazines, which tripled in cost for renewal and are no longer available. We have added additional print magazines to our collection, which are housed with the newspapers back in the Flinn Room. We look forward to hosting in-person adult-centered programs in the Flinn Room but will also provide online access to most of the programs thanks to the purchase of a “Meeting Owl Pro” using funds from an ARPA grant from the Institute of Library and Museum Services.

Two new employees were recently added to our library family. We are adding new nametags soon so you will be able to call us all by name.

Abigail Beaulieu, a 2020 graduate of Springfield High School and National Honor Society member, is our new library clerk. Abbey is quickly learning the ropes behind the service desk. While in high school, she worked at Lawrence and Wheeler, volunteered in our children’s room, and worked as a paid materials handler during her senior year. Abbey is creative and loves literature. She is learning all facets of materials processing as a member of the technical services department, working behind the scenes to get all those great items ready for you to check out of the library. Her latest project has been getting the six additional snowshoes ready for borrowing. These were received through a RiseVT Windsor County grant, bringing our total to 18 available pairs.

Our other new employee is maintenance technician, Jamie Gehring, who we share with the town hall. Jamie is a Brattleboro native and currently lives in Springfield. She has a varied background that makes her a perfect fit for our library family. Jamie is a detailed employee who is working to deep clean the library, knows how to clean a boiler, and loves hammer drills. When asked what else people should know about her, she replied, “I enjoy sharing art and joy with my children and blended family and thank Springfield Area Parent Child Center for their help with childcare.”

Jamie’s artistic flair shows, as she would like to bring more color to the walls of the cultural epicenter of Springfield.

The library staff thanks everyone for their patience the last months and hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday season. Please see our website for upcoming holiday hours at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.