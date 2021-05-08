Springfield Town Library “Find a Job That Fits” workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library and Vermont Works for Women for a webinar called “Find a Job That Fits” workshop.

Has Covid-19 thrown a wrench in your career plans? Do you need to make a change but you’re not sure where to start? In this workshop, Vermont Works for Women will help broaden your thinking about your options and dispel some career myths, so you can get started in a job that’s going to get you what you want – whether that’s less stress, more stability, greater flexibility, or more money!

You will determine your employment priorities, receive tools to find a job that’s going to meet these priorities, and figure out the number one next step you’re going to take to get you there.

Vermont Works for Women welcomes women and gender non-conforming individuals to this workshop, ages 16 and up.

Paige Ruffner recently joined the VWW team as the program manager for Employment and Career Services, providing career coaching and job search support to women and gender non-conforming adults through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and online learning opportunities. Prior to VWW, she coached individuals through life transitions and provided workforce development training and support to corporate and government leaders and their teams.

Sign up is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/find-a-job-that-fits-workshop-tickets-153542936055.

Space is limited. This event is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.