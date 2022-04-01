Springfield Town Library celebrates National Library Week

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – April 3 – 9 is National Library Week, but the Springfield Town Library celebrates all things “Library” this entire month. The theme for National Library Week 2022, “Connect with Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes – in addition to books. Most importantly libraries also connect communities to each other.

Springfield Town Library staff are excited that people are returning in full force. Everyone is especially invited to visit the library on Tuesday, April 5 for National Library Workers Day. Let the staff know how they have helped you in the past and ask for assistance, as needed, right now. Also stop in on Thursday, April 7 for the library’s monthly Patron Appreciation Day. Please come in for a special thank you treat from library staff to show our appreciation for your patronage. And to celebrate Spring, please pick a flower note from the display and to let everyone know what you love about Spring.

On Wednesday, April 20, volunteers from this past year will be celebrated on Volunteer Appreciation Day. In addition to those who helped us put the library back into shape last summer and fall (David and Kathleen Holton, Julian Leon, and Danny Moran), the library staff thanks Marie Handly for her years of volunteer service, Indigo Chouinard for her help in organizing the library’s historical photo collection, Kathy Moore and Christine Boardman for digitizing the photos and postcards, Larry Sherk for his deliveries to homebound patrons twice a month, as well as the RVTC students Arman Kazaryan and Damien Stagner who designed our scavenger hunt. The Springfield Town Library also thanks Karen Longo and Madison Moreau of Dragonfly Designs for their help developing the Library logo and redesigning the website. Last, but certainly not least, the whole town should thank members of the Friends of Springfield Town Library, who spend countless hours advocating and fundraising for extra needs of the library.

Libraries are for everyone and if you have not seen us lately, come in and learn about all the services the Springfield Town Library offers. We are the heart of the town. Libraries transform lives – just come and see.