SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Friends of the Springfield Town Library is auctioning six wonderfully decorated little libraries that are currently on display at the Springfield Town Library. Auction proceeds will be used to purchase equipment to better host in-person and online programs in the library. You can participate in the auction by visiting www.32auctions.com/FOSTL2022. Donations will also be accepted through the same portal.

Springfield Rotary Club created the Little Free Library project as a way of supporting FOSTL and furthering its goal of increasing literacy in the community.

The rotary club purchased materials for the libraries, which were constructed by Rotarians and non-Rotarian volunteers, Karl Riotte and Chip Longo. The six local artists who donated their creative talents are Donna Cummings, Mona Frye, Wendi Germain, Karen Longo, Mona Frye, Corey Mitchell, and Becky Tucker.

Winners of each “library” will be able to take them home and set them up at their choice of places. Post and installation are not included. If bidders do not have a location but still wish to support FOSTL, the Springfield Housing Authority has offered to place one or more of them at their facilities for families to enjoy. It is hoped that those who purchase the Little Free Libraries will stock them with books for exchange by the public.

The online auction will be available on July 20 until 9 p.m. The auction will resume as an in-person event at the Springfield Town Library on Thursday, July 21 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. during the library’s July Patron Appreciation Day. Plans are in the works to bring a DJ, games, and refreshments to the library from 5 – 8 p.m. on that day too. Keep an eye out for specific details on all the festivities! For more information, call 802-885-3108 and ask for Sue.

FOSTL and the library thank Springfield Rotary Club for their support. The time and talents of the builders and the artists are very much appreciated. We look forward to seeing the free libraries throughout the community.