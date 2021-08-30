Springfield Town Library adds “World Food” to online collection

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is pleased to announce that it has recently added AtoZ World Food to its online reference offerings. This new library resource contains more than 7,000 traditional recipes from 174 countries, along with thousands of ingredients, food culture, and reference articles, making it the largest food database of its kind.

“Country cookbooks are very popular at the library, but in the past, we’ve never been able to offer a cookbook for so many countries of the world, so we’re very excited to offer this database to our patrons,” says Tracey Craft, adult services coordinator at Springfield Town Library.

According to the library, anyone can access AtoZ World Food using the library’s computers, or from anywhere in the world from the library’s portal at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org with their library card. “World Food” also enables users to forward recipes to friends by email and even create their own personal cookbook of favorite recipes.

AtoZ World Food was designed for culinary institutes, students, world travelers, cooking clubs, adventurous eaters, and anyone who wants to learn about world cuisine without having to purchase individual country cookbooks.

Offering AtoZ World Food, a product of World Trade Press, The Global Knowledge Company, is an example of the Springfield Town Library’s mission to deepen its coverage of topics that are of interest to its diverse population of patrons.