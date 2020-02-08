Springfield Town Library adds to its digital newspaper collection

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection. Titled Access World News, this collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. Access World News provides online access to current and archived issues of 7,048 full-text newspapers, 662 magazines, and transcripts of 524 news broadcasts from around the world.

Access World News enables library patrons to easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries, and a variety of special sections. Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate, and much more. In addition to using Access World News at workstations in the library, patrons can access the collection from home by logging in at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.

Access World News is a resource offered by NewsBank, the world’s premier provider of newspapers and other news sources online. Serving public libraries for more than 45 years, NewsBank offers online access to more than 12,000 titles from the U.S. and other countries around the globe. For more information on this collection, contact the Springfield Town Library by calling 802-885-3108 or emailing springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com or visiting www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.